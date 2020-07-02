Kathy Smith Sims, 62, of Darlington, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Kathy was born a daughter of the late Sarah Griggs Smith and James W. Smith. She was the Director of Nursing at McLeod Regional Medical Center Heart and Vascular Institute and had been employed with McLeod for 30 years. Kathy loved her family, her furbabies and her happy place was on the water. She loved to entertain friends and family and she loved Christmas. Kathy left her mark everywhere she went, her smile was infectious and she was loved by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Tony Smith, Darryl Smith and Mike Smith. Kathy is survived by her husband William "Chip" Sims; son, Adam Watson (Alexandra ) of Darlington; daughter, Megan O'Connor (Jack) of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Seth Watson and Julian Watson; special nephew, Tyler Smith; a number of other nieces, nephews; brothers, Sonny Smith (Jo) of Simpsonville, SC and David Smith (Jackie) of Cullowhee, NC; sisters, Gail Lynch (Richard) of Austin, TX, Angie Smith of Ruby, SC and Debbie Wilkerson of Ruby, SC; sister-in-law, Ramelle Smith of Almond, NC and a number of other extended family. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. There will be no visitation at the funeral home or at the family residence at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McLeod Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551 or on-line at www.mcleodfoundation.org or donations can be sent to the "Kathy's Boys" trust fund for her grandchildren's education. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

