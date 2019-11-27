Kathryn Elizabeth Hoffman Morris, 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Mrs. Morris was born the daughter of the late Lila Jane Morrison Hoffman and Dewey Hoffman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Mitchell Morris, Jr.; son, Dennis M. Morris; and brother, James Hoffman. Mrs. Morris is survived by her sons, Michael Quincy Morris (Martha) of Florence, SC and Donnie G. Morris (Judy) of Peachland, NC; daughters, Barbara Calder (Willie) of Effingham, SC and Denise Stephens of Florence, SC; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM 1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

