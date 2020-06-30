Mrs. Kathleen Turner Campbell, age 82, passed away June 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Campbell was born on May 5, 1938 a daughter of the late Ernest Dock and Winnie Holt Turner. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was predeceased by her husband, Leon "Sonny" Campbell, one grandson, Sean Campbell, and two brothers, Walter and Wilbur Turner. She was employed with Dr. Tommy Wilsons Hospital in Darlington, SC and later retired from McLeod Hospital Systems after 55 years of service, and was currently a member of the Aynor United Methodist Church. Mrs. Campbell is survived by one daughter, Tami Smith of Hartsville, one brother, Clyde Turner (Judy) of Florence, two sisters, Mary Dawsey (Sheldon) of Aynor, Winnie Hardwick of Mullins, two grandchildren, Leslie Fryar of Greenville, Stephanie Blackmon of Darlington, two special friends, Lilly Mae Johnson, Nancy Vivian, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mrs. Campbell's graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery briefly before returning back home. Please remember to take all social distancing recommendations in consideration. Memorials can be made to the Aynor United Methodist Church, in care of God's Kitchen or the Board of Trustees, PO Box 348 Aynor, SC 29511. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneral homeofaynor.com.
Service information
Jul 2
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 2, 2020
10:30AM
Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery
2775 Barnhill Road
Galivants Ferry , SC 29544
