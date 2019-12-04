Kathleen "Kay" Elizabeth Bednar O'Hara, 80, of Florence, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Mrs. O'Hara was born a daughter of the late Francis Janes Bednar and Louis Bednar. She was a retired bookkeeper with the Florence Housing Authority.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Joseph O'Hara and her sister, Patricia Bednar. Mrs. O'Hara is survived by her sons, John Louis O'Hara (Robyn) of Doylestown, PA and Patrick J. O'Hara (Doris) of Florence; and grandchildren, Madelyn O'Hara, Jack O'Hara and Joseph O'Hara. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will follow the service. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Saturday at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research, JDRF, 1122 Lady Street, Suite 640, Columbia, SC 29201.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

