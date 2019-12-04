Kathleen "Kay" Elizabeth Bednar O'Hara, 80, of Florence, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Mrs. O'Hara was born a daughter of the late Francis Janes Bednar and Louis Bednar. She was a retired bookkeeper with the Florence Housing Authority.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Joseph O'Hara and her sister, Patricia Bednar. Mrs. O'Hara is survived by her sons, John Louis O'Hara (Robyn) of Doylestown, PA and Patrick J. O'Hara (Doris) of Florence; and grandchildren, Madelyn O'Hara, Jack O'Hara and Joseph O'Hara. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will follow the service. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Saturday at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research, JDRF, 1122 Lady Street, Suite 640, Columbia, SC 29201.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.