MCBEE -- A graveside service of remembrance for Katherine Jordan Odom age 92, wife of the late Bryan Chester Odom will be held Friday at 2:00pm at McBee Cemetery. Pastor Mark Dickinson, Pastor Richard Clark and Pastor Don Robinson will officiated, directed by Norton Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the services at the graveside.Mrs. Odom passed away on October 23, 2019, Katherine was born on August 24, 1927 to the late Mae Jordan Sullivan, in Angeles, SC.She attended Berry College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. She retired after teaching 30+ years in Kershaw and Chesterfield County Schools.Katherine was a longtime member of McBee Presbyterian Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.She was an accomplished Bridge player who cherished the lifelong friendships she carried within her Bridge Club. When not playing cards, playing the piano, or watching her beloved Gamecocks play football, she enjoyed talking on the phone with her best friends Lib Frostic, Martha Rollins, and Edna Ray Benton.Katherine is survived by her son Glenn Odom; daughters Gail Stoudemire (Charlie) and Gina Morris; grandchildren Angie Astralla (Jimmy), Shawn Odom (Daniece), Chuck Stoudemire (Heather), Megan Butler (Jay), Kaitlyn Allen (Tim), Bryan Morris (Ashley), and Lindsay Morris: twelve great-grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver Pam Mack.Norton Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Odom family.

