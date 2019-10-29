MCBEE -- A graveside service of remembrance for Katherine Jordan Odom age 92, wife of the late Bryan Chester Odom will be held Friday at 2:00pm at McBee Cemetery. Pastor Mark Dickinson, Pastor Richard Clark and Pastor Don Robinson will officiated, directed by Norton Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the services at the graveside.Mrs. Odom passed away on October 23, 2019, Katherine was born on August 24, 1927 to the late Mae Jordan Sullivan, in Angeles, SC.She attended Berry College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. She retired after teaching 30+ years in Kershaw and Chesterfield County Schools.Katherine was a longtime member of McBee Presbyterian Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.She was an accomplished Bridge player who cherished the lifelong friendships she carried within her Bridge Club. When not playing cards, playing the piano, or watching her beloved Gamecocks play football, she enjoyed talking on the phone with her best friends Lib Frostic, Martha Rollins, and Edna Ray Benton.Katherine is survived by her son Glenn Odom; daughters Gail Stoudemire (Charlie) and Gina Morris; grandchildren Angie Astralla (Jimmy), Shawn Odom (Daniece), Chuck Stoudemire (Heather), Megan Butler (Jay), Kaitlyn Allen (Tim), Bryan Morris (Ashley), and Lindsay Morris: twelve great-grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver Pam Mack.Norton Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Odom family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.