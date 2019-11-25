NEW ZION Katherine Bagnal "Kathy" Barron, 61, wife of Glen Burton Barron, Jr., died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Born November 11, 1958, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Winnie Mae Floyd Bagnal and the late Reverend Clyde Bagnal. She was a financial manager at Springdale Nursing Facility in Camden and she was a member of Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church.She is survived by her husband and mother of New Zion; two sons, Cliff Barron of Georgetown and Blake Barron of Rock Hill; two granddaughters, Ansley and Raya Barron of Johnsonville; and her sister, Sandra Bagnal of New Zion.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Revs. Chad Culick and Billy Miles officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Mickey Brewer, John Allen Mahoney, John Lecklitner, Bruce Floyd, T.J. Joye and Al Hicks.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church and other times at the home of her mother, 4691 Old Manning Road, New Zion.Memorials may be made to Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4450 Turbeville Highway, Turbeville, SC 29162.Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org.
