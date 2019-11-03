CADES -- Kate Gamble Kirby, 97, wife of the late Barto Kirby, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree. Mrs. Kirby was born March 8, 1922 in Turbeville, SC, daughter of the late David Chalmers Gamble and Mamie Kinney Gamble. She graduated in 1941 from Turbeville High School and retired from Warsaw Manufacturing Company of Kingstree. Mrs. Kirby was the oldest member of Hebron United Methodist Church, was active in the Night Circle, UMW and Inspirators. She made wonderful biscuits, where she started making them at 8 years old, when her mama and the younger children were sick. Her daddy put her on a wooden crate with the flour, lard, milk and this is where it started. Mrs. Kirby was known by her family and friends as Mama, Grandmama, Mama Kate, Aunt Kate and Miss Kate. Surviving are her children, Keels (Gwen) Kirby, Mary Ellen (Jerry) Smith, both of Cades and Linda Moore of Columbia; grandchildren, Mike (Hope) Kirby, Chris (Sherry) Kirby, Kelley (Brian) Newman, Bart (Jennifer) Kirby, Jerry (April) Smith, Sherry (Brad) Goff and Robert (Sonnie) Moore; great grandchildren, Justin, Charlie, Kaylyn, Landon, Emily, Katelon, Daniel, Walker, Wyatt, Maddie, Kelsie, Kade, Harris, Vaile, Katherine, Sinclair and Dalton. Mrs. Kirby was predeceased by her siblings, Blanche, Azilea, Jeanette, Italean, Goodman and Bill; great granddaughter, Kori Kirby; son-in-law, Rob Moore.The family extends a special "Thanks" to her church family, The Gamble Family, Kirby Family, Filyaw Family, a special niece, Carolyn McCutchen, and Kingstree Nursing Facility and staff for their love and attention to our mom during the past years at home and during her time at Kingstree Nursing Facility. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Hebron United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, 2273 Hebron Road, Cades, SC 29518.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
