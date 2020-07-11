Karen Davis the daughter of the late Joann Davis and Kellon Davis, leaves to cherish, stepfather Willie B. White. She was born on June 6, 1970, in Florence, South Carolina. On Sunday, July 5, 2020, she transitioned to her eternal home. Karen joined New Ebenezer Baptist Church on 307 S. Revenel Street in Florence, SC in 2014. She was baptized by the Reverend Dr. Norman Gamble, Pastor. She furthered her education attending Brookstone College of Business in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Chris Logan Beauty College majoring in becoming a nail technician. She worked at the Hilton Garden Inn of Florence, South Carolina for four years specializing in the hospitality business.In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish three daughters and one son, Precious Davis, Kita Wells, Beautiful Webb, and Alec Smith. Five grandchildren, Mahkai Eaddy, Paris James, Londyn James, Kayden Barr, and Payton Davis. Seven Siblings; predeceased Milton Nixon and Warnell Nixon, leaves to cherish; Wendy Nixon, Michael Nixon, Shelia Jackson, Tyrone Davis, and Earnie Cato. Two special friends Veronica Washington and Stacey C. Hines and a host of relatives and friends.
