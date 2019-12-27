Funeral Service for Justin Bradley Holloway will be held 11 am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cumberland UMC. Burial will follow in James Memorial Gardens in Effingham, SC, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.Justin Bradley Holloway was born on April 25, 1997 in Florence, South Carolina to Harry and Sandra Holloway. God chose to take him home on Friday, December 20, 2019.Justin was educated in Florence 1 Schools where he was a 2015 honor graduate of Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina. Upon completing high school, Justin entered Coastal Carolina University. He graduated on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and a minor in Creative Writing. Justin is survived by his parents Harry and Sandra Holloway of Florence, his siblings Shequoia J. Holloway (Atlanta), Javier Holloway (Columbia), Javonne Holloway (Columbia) and Dherdrick Scott and a special niece, Ava Scott both of Florence. To express condolences please refer to www.dimeryandrogers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Justin Holloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.