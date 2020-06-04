Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM. * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.03 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AND GET BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 15.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT ROADS NEAR EFFINGHAM AND NEW HOPE. NORTH OLD GEORGETOWN, ROUNDTREE AND BENGAUSE ROADS WILL FLOOD IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR THE RIVER. &&