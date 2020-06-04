TIMMONSVILLE -- Graveside service for Mr. Julius C. Williams, Sr. will be 11 AM Saturday in Sansbury Cemetery, directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.He died Monday June 1, 2020. He was born in Dillon County a son of the late Sylvester and Everlee Montgomery Williams and raised by Bethany and George Montgomery. He retired from Marlowe Mfg. Company in 1986. He was the owner and operator of Williams Merchant Store in Timmonsville and was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his wife, Althea Lee Morison Williams and five brothers.Survivors include: three daughters, Modestine W. Scott, Judy (Sammie) Moses and Eloise (Joe) McCall Quillin; a son, Julius Williams, Jr.; four sisters, Beth Harley, Rosa Leslie, Gurlie (Roland) Peeds and Evelyn Brown; five brothers, Joe (Betty) Williams, James (Florine) Williams, Levester (Ella) Williams, Willie (Betty) Williams and Eugene (Gloria) Williams; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

