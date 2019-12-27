DARLINGTON -- Julian Spy "Bubba" Lawhon, age 83, passed away on December 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29th at Black Creek Baptist Church with burial following at Black Creek Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Born May 14, 1936, Julian is the son of the late Otis Marion Lawhon and Julia Mae Flowers Lawhon. Bubba worked with Sonoco Paper Products for 36 Years and then worked at the Darlington County Recycle Center. He was a member of Black Creek Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 Years, Eleanor Trull Lawhon, also three children: Teresa (Les) Gandy, Cindy (Randy) Weaver, Otis (Nellie)Lawhon; five grandchildren: Erin (Jeremy) Stache, Jordy (Lacie) Gandy, Bruce Lynch, Thomas (Amanda) Lawhon, Bryant (Jenny Slade) Lawhon; four great grandchildren, two sisters: Marian Braswell of Columbia and Edna Helms of Florence. Memorials may be made to Black Creek Baptist Church, 137 Mont Clare Rd. Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
