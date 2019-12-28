Judy Hill Anderson, 76, of Effingham, SC passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.Mrs. Anderson was born in Effingham, SC, daughter of Arthur Hill and Rosaline Springs Hill. She was a member of Elim Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her parents and by two brothers, Jackie Y. Hill and Wilson Hill.Surviving are her husband of 57 years, W. Harold Anderson; sons, Michael (Gelene) Anderson and Steven (Marita) Anderson; grandchildren, Casey (Brandon) Taylor, Oakley (Kaci) Anderson, Katie Anderson, Andrew (Kacie) Anderson, and Nicholas Anderson; great-grandchildren, Woods, Kimber, John Thomas, and Colt.Memorials may be made to Elim Baptist Church, 1303 Olanta Highway, Effingham, SC 29541.The family will receive friends from 7 9 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Elim Baptist Church with the burial to follow in the church cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Judy Hill Anderson
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
