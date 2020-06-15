Judith "Jo" Baldtenbach Via, 73, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Mrs. Via was born in Kent, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph Baldtenbach and Betty Hall Baldtenbach. She worked for the University of Virginia for 27 years and helped create and start the first film festival known as the Virginia Film Festival. She loved cooking, playing cards, and going to bingo.She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Roy D. Via.Surviving are her son, John J. "Jimmy" McAdams; step-sons, Robert Via and Daniel Via; step-daughters, Audrey Via and Betsy McAdams Snider; grandchild, Hunter McAdams; brother, Gary (Linda) Baldtenbach; sister, Sherry (Larry) Lyerly; soul-sister, Ann Taylor.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Lake City Memorial Park directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Judith Via as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.