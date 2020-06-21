Judith Ann Jordan, 79, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Mrs. Jordan was born in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John Milton Woolston and Mary Ann Lawton Woolston. She was a loving wife and homemaker. She was raised in the Episcopal faith and had been attending All Saints Church since moving to Florence. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Joseph Jordan, and a son, Timothy Jordan.Mrs. Jordan is survived by her children, Frank (Donna) Jordan, Dean Jordan (Don) Dobry, Bob (Sue) Jordan, Denise Jordan (Edward) Conrey, Steve (Joanne) Jordan, Thomas Jordan and Barry (Lynn) Jordan, as well as 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.A private service provided by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home will be held. She will be entombed at Florence Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Avenue North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
