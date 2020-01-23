DARLINGTON -- Juanita Steadman Venters, age 91, died January 20, 2020. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Belk Funeral Home at 2:00 on Saturday, January 25th, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Born October 15, 1928 in Saluda, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry S. and Mary Edna Thraikill Steadman. She retired from NYTRONICS and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.She is survived by her daughters, Edna Iseman of Darlington and Anita (Earl) Enzor of Raleigh, NC, four grandchildren, David Iseman, Mary Ann Thomasson, Laura Hilts, Catherine Rodgers, and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by two brothers and her sister.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice Foundation, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

