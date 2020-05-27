Private Graveside Services for Ms. Juanita McCullum will be conducted 3:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Thursday, May 21st at her residence after an illness.Juanita was born August 17, 1937 in Florence County to the late Ed and Juanita Carter McCullum. She attended the public schools of Florence County, and was formerly employed in the manufacturing business and also as a seamstress.Survivors include: her daughter, Barbara McCullum; two granddaughters, Kim (Nick) Chives and Torrie (Antwan) Rainey; five great-grandchildren: Kyla, Morgan, Lameron, Langston, and Emory; one brother, Francis McCullum; one grandniece that she considered her granddaughter, Courtney Singleton; two grandnephews that she considered her grandsons, Shawn Singleton and Brandon Singleton; one niece, Mona (George) Singleton; one sister-in-law, Annie Ruth McCullum; special friend and caretaker, Sharon Bethea; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.The family is receiving friends at 1213 East Haskell Avenue, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
