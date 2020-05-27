Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA...SOUTH CAROLINA... LUMBER AT LUMBERTON USGS GAGE AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.15 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 14.3 FEET BY FRIDAY EVENING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS SURROUND THE MAJORITY OF HOMES ON EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD, CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND ALL RESIDENTS ARE ISOLATED DUE TO THE FLOODWATERS. WATER IS LAPPING AT THE FOUNDATIONS OF ALL GROUND LEVEL HOMES IN THESE AREAS. &&