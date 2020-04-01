Juanita Gilliam Skinner, 88, of Florence, widow of Dr. Roland LeRoy "Roy" Skinner, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in Abbeville, SC, a daughter of the late Oscar Motte Gilliam and Cleo Green Gilliam. She is also predeceased by two sisters, Jenny Gilliam Dyer and Margaret Ada Copeland, and one brother, James "Buddy" Gilliam. Mrs. Skinner graduated from Lander with a BA degree and then furthered her education for two years at the Medical College of SC as a medical technologist. She worked for Dr. William Schofield and then for the Jeter-Skinner Family Practice. She was a member of Gregg Avenue Church of Christ and the Junior League of Florence County. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking. She is survived by three sons, Dr. Roland L. Skinner, III (Julianne), Dr. Gilliam Skinner (Katri), both of Florence, and Harold Skinner of Lancaster; four grandchildren, James Asa Skinner, Oliver Larkin Skinner, Ashley Skinner Blankenship (Mike) and Rebecca Skinner Bowie (Kris); and three great grandchildren, Mason Dale Blakenship, Lucas Padgett Blakenship and Evans Donald Bowie. Due to COVID-19 state requirements, Mrs. Skinner will be privately interred at Mount Hope Cemetery and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Skinner family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gregg Avenue Church of Christ 618 Gregg Avenue Florence SC 29501, the Florence Symphony Orchestra PO Box 3211 Florence, SC 29502-3211 or the McLeod Foundation PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502-0551.
To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Skinner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
