LATTA - Joyce Stevens McMillan Long, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Magnolia Cemetery with Pastor Rob Pierce officiating. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta, SC is assisting the family.Mrs. Long was born October 28, 1932, in Dillon, SC, the daughter of the late Perlie and Roberta Squires Stevens. She worked several jobs including the Latta Bank and the Latta Theatre, but most of all she enjoyed taking care of her family. Joyce had a love for others and God that was shown in her membership of Latta Baptist Church. She was the widow of James Biven Long. Mrs. Long is survived by her sons, Jacob Wade McMillan III of Holden Beach, NC and Steve Parham McMillan (Lisa) of Dillon, SC; step-daughters, Patricia L. Stokes of Spring, Texas and Kathy S. Khalil; step-sons, Johnny B. Long of Mullins, SC and Chris Long of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Cynthia Joyce Brunson, Roger Phillip Brunson, Jr., Jacob Worth McMillan, Leanna Denise McMillan, Hannah Elizabeth McMillan , Kristen Ray McMillan, and Leah Carroll McMillan; two special adopted grandchildren, Alissa Savage and Cassie Savage; four great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren; brother, Joe B. Stevens (Marguerite) of Orlando, FL; and former daughter-in-law, Denise Lane McMillan.She was predeceased by her first husband, Jacob Wade McMillan, Jr.; grandson, Brenton Wade McMillan; sister, Mildred S. Synder; brothers, Gentry P. Stevens and Charles E. Stevens; daughter-in-law, Molly Smith McMillan; and son-in-law, Ernie Hyatt. Joyce was followed in death by her daughter, Cynthia M. Hyatt.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536, Latta Baptist Church, 202 N. Marion Street, Latta, SC 29565 or Little Rock Baptist Church Mission Fund: LRBC Faith Promise Missions, P.O. 158, Little Rock, SC 29567.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call Kannaday Funeral Home at 843-774-7641 to have a staff member to sign the register book.
