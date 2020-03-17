COLUMBIA - Joyce Anderson Carr Davis, 93, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born January 22, 1927 in Lexington County, she was the daughter of Ruby McQuarters Anderson Boykin. Joyce was a member of Quattlebaum Anderson Sunday School class at North Trenholm Baptist Church. She sang with the "Circle of Praise" choir. Joyce loved the game of basketball. She played in high school at Mt. Zion Institute in Winnsboro, SC. She also coached basketball at Olanta High School in Olanta, SC. Joyce loved Big Band Music of the 40s and loved to dance. But most of all, she loved her children.She is survived by two daughters, Lynda C. Martin and husband, Rev. Terry Martin of Holly Hill, SC and Shirley C. Bausmith and husband, Bert Bausmith of Florence, SC. Also surviving are two grandsons, Chad Cottingham, Jr. of Lynchburg, SC and Craig Stukes of Lexington, SC and three great-grandchildren, Austin Stukes of Lexington, SC and Jenna and Cade Cottingham of Lynchburg, SC.She was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Marion Carr, Jr., her second husband, Hazel Pate Davis, her only son, Richard M. Carr of Gray Court, SC and her brother, Arnold N. Anderson of Shelby, NC.Entombment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Columbia, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206 or to a charity of one's choice.The family would like to thank the caregivers for their love and care.Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
