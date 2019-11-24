Funeral service for Mr. Joshua Thomas of Burke, Virginia and formerly of Florence, SC will be conducted 11:30 AM Today, Monday, November 25, 2019 at J.O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence. Interment will follow 1:00pm at Florence National Cemetery, with Veterans Honor Guard, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Joshua, the son of the late James Edward and Queenie Brockington Thomas was born on October 5, 1935. He died on Monday, November 11, 2019.He was educated in the Public Schools of Florence County and was a 1954 graduate of Wilson High School. He served in the United States Air Force. Joshua earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology/Chemistry from Hampton Institute University and later furthered in education. He was employed as an Insurance Agent.Joshua was married to Annette Davis Thomas on June 1956 and to this union four daughters were born, Opal, Crystal, Jocelin and Juliet.Survivors include four daughter, Opal T. (Larry) Jones, Dr. Crystal L. Thomas, Jocelin (Clarence) Thomas-Holman, and Juliet T. (Anthony) Bradford; one son, Jamarn B. "Reco" (Michele) Thorpe; seven grandchildren; one brother, James (Earnestine) Thomas; three sisters, Vivian A. Thomas Minor, Eugenia Sexton, and Idella (Reverend Michael) Glenn; a host of nephews; nieces; cousins; and friends.Family visitation will be 10:30AM-11:30AM Today, Monday, November 25, 209 at J.O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence.

