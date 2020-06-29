Josephine Keefe Anderson, 87, wife of the late Lupton Anderson, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Commander Nursing Home, Florence. Mrs. Anderson was born on March 11, 1933 in Florence County, daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Keefe and Rowena Lyerly Keefe. She was a member of Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mrs. Anderson was a caring, loving and nurturing caregiver to several family members. Surviving are her sister, Harriett R. Keefe Driggers; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her sisters, Annie Bell Keefe Kinard, Crystolene Keefe Daniels, Furman Keefe Driggers and Verona Mae Keefe Lynch; brothers, Allen James "A. J." Keefe and Ralph Lewis Keefe; niece, Louise Keefe Hanna; nephew, James Lynch. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 330 N. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville, SC 29555.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.