Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC CAPE FEAR AT LOCK AND DAM 1 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * AT 8:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.42 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.1 FEET BY EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS SPILL OVER INTO ALL YARDS OF RESIDENCES ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE, CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. THE CREEK SPILLS OVER ITS BANKS OFF HIGHWAY 327 IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. FLOODWATERS AFFECT SOME YARDS OF RESIDENCES IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. &&