MURRELLS INLET -- Joseph Lester Wolfe III, passed away peacefully at home in Murrells Inlet on February 3, 2020 after a long illness.He was born in Charlotte on November 13, 1942, the son of Joseph Lester Wolfe, Jr. and Caroline DaVega Wolfe. The family moved to Florence when Joe was five years old. He graduated from McCleneghan High School class of 1960 where he excelled at golf and tennis. He attended Davidson college where he was a member of the tennis team. After college, he remained an active athlete throughout his life. He was President of City Ice and Fuel Company, a business begun by his grandfather in the 1940s. He later had a lengthy career in the insurance business, serving the needs of the Florence community and beyond. He was known in the business world for his attention to detail, honesty and integrity. In 1965 he married Carolyn Moss, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. They became the parents of their son Les, who he adored and was so proud of. They were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Florence with their families. While they enjoyed traveling, they moved to Murrells Inlet in 2011 and became Members of Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church where they made many new friends. In his leisure time he had a passion for cycling and excelled at marksmanship.Joe is survived by his wife Carolyn Moss Wolfe, his son Joseph Lester Wolfe, IV and his wife Anne Pinckney Wolfe; his brother Henry DaVega Wolfe and wife Debbie; his grandchildren Chappel Pinckney Wolfe and William Rutledge Wolfe, and many extended family. One of Joe's greatest joys in his life was becoming a grandfather to Chappel and Rutledge and spending time with them.A graveside service is planned at a later date at Old Orchard Cemetery in Petersburg, TN.Memorials can be made to Pawley's Island Presbyterian Church, Florence Presbyterian Church or the charity of one's choice.An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.comGoldfinch Funeral Home, Beach chapel is handling arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.