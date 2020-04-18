FLORENCE -- Joe answered God's call to his heavenly home on April 3, 2020 at the age of 68.He was born in New Haven, Conn., the son of the late Robert Howard Price and Kathleen Williams Lucier.At age 17, Joe joined the Army and served in Vietnam. For years he remodeled houses. Most recently, he was co-owner of New Day Emotional Care in Florence, SC and managed the office for his wife. He enjoyed going to church at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, riding his Harley, traveling, spending time with his family, fishing, and cheering for the New Orleans Saints. For years, he attended Alcoholic Anonymous and more recently Celebrate Recovery. Surviving are his wife Melva Gibeau Price of Florence, SC; daughter Oriana Ann Price of Jackson, Mississippi; bonus daughters: Sherrie Upchurch (Jimmy Maleckar) of Florence, SC; Lorie Gore (John) of Little River, SC; Chrissy Trevathan of Longs, SC; Angie Griste (Bill) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Mindy Juel of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Grandson, Nehemiah Pollard of Philadelphia, Pa; 9 bonus grandchildren of SC and 12 bonus great- grandchildren of SC; sister, Kathleen Jones Tufo of Bristol, Pa; brother, Wayne Jones of San Francisco, Ca; bonus sister and brother, Madeline & Randy Card of Meadowview, VA; many nieces and nephews, special mention to Paula Ann Jones (Carl Worsham) of Philadelphia, Pa. and Paula's children Mason and Neveah.Joe is preceded in death by Son, Christopher Price, and brothers: Robert Price and Kevin Jones.Some of Joe's favorite sayings: "It is what it is" "One Day at a Time" "I'm a grown ass man", "God Is Good", "Let me think about it, um, No".Due to the Coronavirus pandemic there is no immediate public service. A Celebration of Life will be determined for a later date, time and place. Memorials may be made to Miracle Hill (Greenville, SC) https://miraclehill.orgVietnam Veterans http://vva.org or Backpack Buddies help4kidssc.org You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
