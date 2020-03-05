Mr. Joseph O. Beeson, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House surrounded by his family. Mr. Beeson was born in Mullins on January 20, 1928 to Emory Andrew and Amanda Price Beeson and was the youngest of thirteen children.Mr. Beeson graduated from Mullins High School, attended Georgia Tech and proudly served in the United States Navy before completing his education at the University of Georgia in 1952. He was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog supporter. Following his college graduation, he returned to Mullins, where he would work in farming for the next forty years. Mr. Beeson had served on the local school board and the Board of Directors of the former Davis National Bank. He was a member and former Sunday School teacher at Mullins First Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, Mr. Beeson was preceded in death by his twelve siblings, including brothers, Harvey, Andrew, James, Fred, Malcolm, Gault, and Paul Beeson, as well as five sisters, Eva Phifer, Letha Freeze, Rachael Garner, Hazel Hancock, and Agnes Beeson.He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda Beeson; children, Amanda Beeson Lora (Peter) of Taos, New Mexico, Jeb Beeson (Caitlyn) of Myrtle Beach and Lindsay Beeson Strickland (Stacy) of Mullins, and four grandchildren, Cassidy Strickland, and Haidyn, Alex, and Ellis Beeson.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Old Zion Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jason Brewer and Reverend Robbie Baxley officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service and at other times at the Beeson home.If you would like to remember Mr. Beeson, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in his memory to Mullins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 443, Mullins, South Carolina 29574, Mullins Presbyterian Church, 809 Sandy Bluff Road, Mullins, South Carolina 29574, or to Wildlife Action, P.O. Box 866, Mullins, South Carolina 29574.An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.Mr. Beeson is in the care of Meares Funeral Home of Mullins.
