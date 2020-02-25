Joseph Allen Oliver, Jr., 52, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.Mr. Oliver was born in Florence, SC a son of Joseph Allen Oliver, Sr. and the late Patricia Anne Law Oliver. He was a member of the Army National Guard and was a supervisor at Vulcraft.Surviving are his wife, Vanessa Jae Carnell Oliver; son, Landon John Oliver of Florence; daughter, Kelsey Brooke Oliver of Florence; grandson, Jackson Oliver Floyd; father, Joseph Allen Oliver, Sr. of Timmonsville; sister, Pam Oliver Altman of Florence.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 pm in the Gause Family Cemetery in Coward.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Oliver, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.