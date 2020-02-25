Joseph Allen Oliver, Jr., 52, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.Mr. Oliver was born in Florence, SC a son of Joseph Allen Oliver, Sr. and the late Patricia Anne Law Oliver. He was a member of the Army National Guard and was a supervisor at Vulcraft.Surviving are his wife, Vanessa Jae Carnell Oliver; son, Landon John Oliver of Florence; daughter, Kelsey Brooke Oliver of Florence; grandson, Jackson Oliver Floyd; father, Joseph Allen Oliver, Sr. of Timmonsville; sister, Pam Oliver Altman of Florence.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 pm in the Gause Family Cemetery in Coward.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
