Jonnie McLaughlin Britt founder of Puppet Love Ministries of Florence, S.C. was promoted today to Glory on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.Born in Florence, S.C. on December 6, 1945. She is predeceased by her husband of 25 years Dennis W. Britt co-minister to Puppet Love Ministries; by her Mother and Father Paul McLaughlin and Gladys M. Langston; by a Nephew Richard Wade Harper.She is survived by her Sisters, JoAnn M. (Bobby) Sarvis, Maria L. Croft, of Florence, S.C.; Two Sister In-Law's, Ladale Britt of Dawsonville, Ga, Jean Elliott of Mullins, S.C. Niece, Kimberly Ann (Thomas) Blackwell of Lexington, S.C., Special Niece, Bridget M. Fowler (Hunter) of Loris, S.C. Nephews, Bobby (Faith) Sarvis of Florence, S.C., Richard Wayne (Amber) Lewis of Florence, S.C.As a young woman, Jonnie dedicated her life in service to God. She ministered as Children's Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church and bus ministry for several years. God placed a calling for her to start a ministry that many of us grew up watching on television, Puppet Love. Puppet Love delighted the hearts of young and old through skits, music, cheers, and monologues. The Puppet Love team ministered all over the United States in Churches, Schools, Fairs and Nursing Homes as well as in mission trips to Africa, Nigeria,Germany etcJonnie devoted every moment of her life to reaching and teaching People the love of Jesus. After Dennis left to be with the Lord, Jonnie pressed on with the strength and power of Jesus continuing to minister in churches as a children's evangelist. Within months the Lord directed her in a new direction. She authored two Children's Devotional Books, Letters to Grandpa and Thumbs Up Devotions in 2015. Plus, her commitment to Toys for Tots showing her love for children in every bag or box packed with toys always had a copy of her devotional books. The thousands of devotional books she handed out on the street, restaurants, stores were unbelievable.She fulfilled her assignments with her husband to "Share God's Love through Puppets", and continued her assignments without him in so many other different ways. The family will be having a private burial. In place of flowers, Memorial gifts can be sent to: McLeod Hospices, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC.
