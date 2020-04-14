Johnny Mack Ivey, 46, passed from this life into the Hands of God on Monday, April 13, 2020, at MUSC Florence. Johnny Mack was the son of Johnny and Karel (Morris) Ivey. He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Madison Ivey; a sister, Elizabeth (Derrick) Thomas; Heather Ann (Ivey) Hatchell; uncles, Fred (Tammy) Morris, Steve (Donnette) Morris and Kelvin (Sabrina) Jeffords; aunts, Mary (Morris) Beshears and Betty (Morris) Allen; cousins, Beth, Mitchell and Haedyn Lee, Mack, Tracey, Kyle, Halle and Ethan Morris and Phillip, Stacy and Nicholas Morris.Johnny Mack was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack and Elizabeth Morris; aunt, Letha Morris; nephew Storm (Jacobs) Ivey; and uncle, James Beshears. He was a member of Elim Baptist Church. He worked for 15 years as a volunteer firefighter with Howe Springs Fire and Rescue, and had been employed as a dispatcher for Florence and Darlington Counties. He also worked with the S. C. Highway Patrol, Florence County Sheriff's Office and Carolina Medcare. He was recently employed with McCall Farms. Johnny Mack was a loving, caring, and joyous person. He was an avid Gamecock fan. His absolute love was his daughter, Madison. She was his life and heart. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private graveside service on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Elim Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wesley Mayfield officiating and directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home, P. O. Box 12870, Florence, SC 29504, to assist the family with expenses. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
