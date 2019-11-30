Johnny Eldredge Moseley, 82, of Florence, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.Mr. Moseley, also known as "Big John", was born in Camden, SC a son of the late Eldredge Moseley and Ruby Lee Brown Moseley. He was a member of the Air National Guard, a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, was a 3rd Degree Mason, and he was an avid Clemson Tiger fan. Big John never met a stranger and always made it a point to stop and speak to everyone. He will always be remembered for his smile, quick wit, and dancing.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margie Ann Deese Moseley; daughter, Tammie Suzanne Riffle, and son, Michal Daniel Moseley.Surviving are his daughter, Debra Lynn (Dean West) Moseley of Florence; grandchildren, Craig (Rikka) Riffle of Irmo, Adam (Celeste) Kennedy of Pamplico, Ryan Riffle of Irmo, Michael Moseley, Jr. of Guyton, GA, and Steele Bazen of Pamplico; great-grandchildren, Zachary Riffle, Rhyse Riffle, William Riffle, Landon Riffle, and Aria Riffle.Memorials may be made to Southland Healthcare Center, 722 S. Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506.A Home Going celebration will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home chapel with the family to receive friends following the service.The family would like to thank Southland Health Care Center and McLeod Hospice for their love and compassion.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.