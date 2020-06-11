A Private Funeral Service for Mr. John V. Scott will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 1402 Pocket Rd., Florence, SC. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Mr. John V. Scott known as "Jay" was born on April 30, 1938 in Kingstree, South Carolina to the late Wilken Scott, Sr. and Annie Scott. He died Saturday, June 6, 2020. He worked at Gold Cooperage Industrial, where he maintained and concealed steel drums. Jay was employed there for over 35 years. He later gained employment at Mountainside Hospital located in Mont Claire, New Jersey and retired as a Custodial Technician. On August 20, 1957, Jay married the late Sarah J. Scott and to this union two children were born, Danny J. (Beverly) Scott and Brenda L. Scott (Wesley) Porch. Jay and Sarah had relocated back home to South Carolina, where they both joined Central Baptist Church, under leadership of Reverend Dr. Waymon Mumford and served in many capacities. Survivors include two children, Danny L. (Beverly) Scott and Brenda L. Scott (Wesley) Porch; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; six siblings, Annie Mae McClary, Pearlene Chandler, Daisy Bell Cunningham, Learlese Scott, Evelyn Scott, and Joe Scott; and a host of nephews; nieces; cousins; other relatives; and many friends.

