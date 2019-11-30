TIMMONSVILLE John Terrell Miller, 55, died Friday, November 29, 2019, after an extended illness.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.John was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Richard Lee Miller, Sr., and Doris Taylor Miller. He graduated from West Florence High School in 1982 and was a lifelong plumber with the family plumbing business, City Plumbing Company.He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was also a Mason, member and past Master of Mecca Lodge #407. He was also a member of the Omar Shrine and the Omar Daredevils. He was a devoted volunteer with Cooks for Christ.Survivors include his son, Hunter H. Miller, and his wife, Cindy P. Miller, both of Florence; three brothers, Richard L. Miller, Jr. (Florence) of Florence, Jack H. Miller (Janet) of Darlington, and Sandy L. Miller (Sheila) of Timmonsville; and a number of extended family members.Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 2400 Third Loop Rd., Florence, SC 29501; or Lake Swamp Baptist Church, 6568 Oates Hwy., Timmonsville, SC 29161.
