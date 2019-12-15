FLORENCE John Robert Burch, 91, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, after an illness.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Mr. Burch was born in Chesterfield County, SC, a son of the late Leo Harold Burch, Sr., and Mary Etta Sutton Burch. He served in the US Army following World War II as part of the occupation forces in Italy. He was retired from Stone Container, where he was Storeroom Supervisor.He was a member of First Baptist Church. He also worked with the House of Hope, and volunteered with Cooks for Christ for many years.Mr. Burch was predeceased by his wife, Gwendolyn Norwood Burch; and three brothers, Leo Harold Burch, Jr., James H. Burch, and Franklin D. Burch.Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Burch Kinnear (Mark) of Florence; two brothers, Harry S. Burch (Sharon) of Watkinsville, GA, and Michael R. Burch (Donna) of Hartsville, SC; two grandchildren, Jennifer Kelly and Mark Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Macey Waugh, Kyle Holson, and Sarah Richards.Memorials may be made to House of Hope or the Florence Area Humane Society.
