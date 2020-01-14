TIMMONSVILLE -- John Phillip Linton, 65, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2020.Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 16th at 3:00 p.m. at Bay Branch Free Will Baptist Church, Timmonsville, SC. Burial will follow at Lamar City Cemetery in Lamar, SC. The family will have a time of visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 prior to the service at the church.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
John P. Linton
