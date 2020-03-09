MARION -- John Monroe Miller, 55, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at MUSC of Florence after an illness. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10, from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.John was born in Mullins, a son of the late Carl and Juanita Gaddy Miller. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Miller. He was a life-long tree surgeon.Surviving are his wife, Angela Ammons Miller of the home; children: Jonathan Miller , Ashley Ross (Gerottis), Brandon Foxworth and Devin Miller; sister, Angie Collins (Timmy) and Tammy Sanders (Jason); nephews and nieces, Dustin Collins (Haley), Heather Collins Wiggins (Jonathan), Travis Collins (Virginia) and Jaydon Sanders; grandchildren, Gavin and Adalyn Ross; one great nephew and three great nieces.An online register is available at RIchardsonFH.net.

To plant a tree in memory of John Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.