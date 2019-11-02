John Michael Shine, age 68, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home in Collierville, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Rita Davis Shine, his daughter, Mary Michael Shine of Cordova, TN, his step-son, Tim Williams (Jennifer), and his sister-in-law, Nita Davis Langley (Harold), all of Collierville, his sisters, Susan Shine McFaddin of Manning, SC, and Anna Laura Shine of Indian Trail, NC, and his brother, Daniel Holt Shine (Susan) of Latta, SC, together with three grandchildren and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.Born to the late Daniel Bowden Shine, Jr., and the late Catherine Holt Shine on June 14, 1951, in Winston Salem, NC, Mike attended the public schools of Latta and graduated from Latta High School in 1969. He attended the Florence Regional Campus of the University of South Carolina and graduated from Francis Marion College in 1973 with a BS degree in business administration. Shortly after graduation he was employed in the controller's office at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and as a teacher at Bishopville High School in Bishopville. Mike then was employed by National Can and American Can Companies at plants in Bishopville, SC, Phoenix, Az, Oklahoma City, Ok, San Leandro, Cal, Fairfield, Cal, and finally in Olive Branch, Ms, from which he retired in 2001. He then was employed with Langley Wire Cloth Products in Collierville, TN, for a number of years. Mike enjoyed fishing, cooking, riding his motorcycle with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 830 New Byhalia Road, Collierville, TN, on November 9, 2019, visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date in Latta, SC.Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.
