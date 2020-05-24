FLORENCE -- John Livingston McGowan, Jr. 66, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.Mr. McGowan was born in Florence, SC, the son of the late John Livingston McGowan and Virginia Bracey McGowan. He was a graduate of McClenaghan High School in 1972.He attended St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC, followed by 3and 1/2 years in the U.S. Air Force. His hobbies included music and surfing.John is survived by his two sisters: Cameron McGowan Currie of Columbia and Jeanne Hill McGowan of Florence; one niece and two nephews: Cameron Currie Rabon (Joshua) Alexandria, Virginia, John Rutledge Currie and William McGowan Withers Currie, Columbia and great nieces Margaret and Lillian Rabon.The family would like to thank the staff and management of Bethea Retirement Community for their devoted assistance to Mr. McGowan and his family.A private family interment will be at a later time at Byrd Cemetery in Timmonsville.Memorials may be made to Bethea Retirement Community, 157 Home Ave, Darlington, SC 29532 or National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, Va. 22203.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
