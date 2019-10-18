FLORENCE John Kenneth Charles, Jr. of Florence died on October 18, 2019 at the age of ninety.Kenneth was born in December 16, 1928, the son of John Kenneth Charles, Sr. and Flora Key Charles. After graduating from Florence High School, Kenneth entered The Citadel, where he was a company commander and Summerall Guard. He loved to commiserate with some of his classmates that none of the current Citadel cadets could hold a candle to the way they did things in the old corps.After graduation from The Citadel he married Betty Jean Brooks in 1950. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. They returned to Florence where he joined his father-in-law in the life insurance business, eventually becoming the General Agent for Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance Company. At his retirement, he was the longest tenured employee in the history of Minnesota Life.Kenneth and Betty Jean were involved in the Lay Renewal movement in the Presbyterian church, leading teams in churches around the country. He was an elder at Trinity Presbyterian and was instrumental in the growth of that church.He loved the beach and started his family on a life-long enjoyment of boating in the early 1960's. Kenneth was a life-long member and a past president of the Lions Club.Kenneth is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jean Brooks Charles. In addition, there is one child John Kenneth Charles, III, and his wife Margaret Key Charles. He is survived by his sister, Frances Charles McPherson, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three nieces who were like daughters to him.A memorial service will take place at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation at the church will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church or House of Hope of the Pee Dee.
