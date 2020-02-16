John "Johnny" Daniel Cole, Sr., 61, of Scranton, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Mr. Cole was born a son of the late Elsie Floyd Cole and Charles W. Cole. He was a welder with Cole Sheet Metal and the family attended Lebanon Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, C. W. Cole and David Cole, and a nephew, Gary Cole.He is survived by his wife, Lisa C. Cole; son, John Daniel Cole, Jr. (Lindsey); daughter, Brianna Danielle Cole; grandchildren, Noah Rivers Cole and Johnathan Fisher Cole; and sister, Linda Watson (Mike), all of Scranton, SC.Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Lebanon Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Monday at his residence. Memorials may be made to Lebanon Church, Building Fund, 7001 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC 29541.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Board approves year-round schedule for Florence schools
-
Florence County investigators seek suspect in Friday morning death
-
S.C. Department of Revenue sending 1099s to thousands of taxpayers
-
One person injured in Saturday afternoon Florence shooting
-
Car collides with two pedestrians in front of Florence library
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.