John "Johnny" Daniel Cole, Sr., 61, of Scranton, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Mr. Cole was born a son of the late Elsie Floyd Cole and Charles W. Cole. He was a welder with Cole Sheet Metal and the family attended Lebanon Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, C. W. Cole and David Cole, and a nephew, Gary Cole.He is survived by his wife, Lisa C. Cole; son, John Daniel Cole, Jr. (Lindsey); daughter, Brianna Danielle Cole; grandchildren, Noah Rivers Cole and Johnathan Fisher Cole; and sister, Linda Watson (Mike), all of Scranton, SC.Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Lebanon Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Monday at his residence. Memorials may be made to Lebanon Church, Building Fund, 7001 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC 29541.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Cole, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.