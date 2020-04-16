John Henry Powers, Sr., 86, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.Mr. Powers was born in Florence, SC a son of the late John Henry Powers and Annie M. Curry Powers. He served in the US Navy and the Naval Reserves. After the service, he was employed as shipping foreman for Florence Manufacturing and later worked for Sherman Manufacturing in Darlington. He loved his church, First Assembly of God, loved his family, friends and Gamecock football.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret Della Elvington Powers; 1 brother, and 2 sisters.Surviving are his sons, John Henry (Karen) Powers, Jr. and Monty Ray (Jayme) Powers, both of Florence; daughter, Glenda (Richard) Spurlin of Danielsville, GA; grandchildren, Angela (Hugh) Harmon, Amy (Dennis) Killough, Chasidy Ward, Crystal Stroud, Johnny Powers, Tabitha Castle, Brandy (Trey) Burroughs, Jeffrey (Amanda) Nichols, Jamie (Amy) Spurlin, and Matthew Spurlin; 17 great-grandchildren and a sister, Annie Ellen Rogers of Pee Dee.Memorials may be made to St. Jude, www.st.jude.org.Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Thompson Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. If anyone would like to pay their respects to Mr. Powers, you may do so Friday, April 17, 2020 between 1 and 5 pm at the funeral home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

