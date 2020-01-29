FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. John Henry Gregg, Jr. will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Greater St. Paul AME Church, 4810 Francis Marion Rd., Florence. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.The family will receive friends at 141 Wingate Ave., Florence.
To plant a tree in memory of John Gregg, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.