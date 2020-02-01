John Henry Carnell, 99, of Florence, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.Mr. Carnell was born in Florence Co., SC a son of the late Christopher Columbus Carnell and Bela Benton Carnell. He was a US Navy veteran having served in World War II. He was a charter member of First Free Will Baptist Church and most recently a member of Sandhill Free Will Baptist Church. He worked for Peoples Gas Company and retired after 23 years. John was a devoted father and church member, and loved animals.He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Esther Dora Carnell.Surviving are his son, John (Miriam) Carnell of Florence; daughters, Donna (Ronnie) Nissen, Connie Weaver, Tina Carnell, and Vanessa (Joseph A.) Oliver, all of Florence; grandchildren, Jeff Coleman, Jessica N. Ward, Chris Coleman, Joshua Carnell, Tracy Strickland, Jared Carnell, Brooke Oliver, and Landon John Oliver; 7 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 pm Sunday at Gause Family Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
