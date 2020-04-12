NEW ZION -- John Wayne "Squrl" Floyd, age 68, died at his home, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. Born in Florence County he was a son of the late Jessie Laverne "J. L." Floyd and Lillie Bell Beard Floyd. He was retired farmer and attended Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church.He is survived by his wife, Sharon Floyd of New Zion; three children, Jessica Floyd (Wesley) Barrineau of Turbeville, Kasey Wren Floyd of New Zion, Evan (Christian) Floyd of New Zion; three grandchildren, Nolan Barrineau, Nora Layne Barrineau, and Tucker Floyd; one sister, Marilyn Floyd Culick of New Zion.Memorials may be made to Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4450 Turbeville Hwy, Turbeville, SC 29162Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com
