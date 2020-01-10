FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. John Edward Bruce will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at House of God Keith Dominion Church, 115 Wilson Rd., Florence. Interment will follow in Sansbury Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. The family will receive friends at 731 Coventry Lane, Apt. I, Florence.

