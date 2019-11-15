DARLINGTON -- John David "Dave" Grainger, Sr. 87, of Darlington died on Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 3 PM in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Florence. Burial will follow in the cemetery, directed by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. John was born in Tabor City, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Malcom K. Grainger and Ina Alice Harrelson Grainger. John worked on the family farm and later opened Grainger Studios in Darlington for many years. He enjoyed swimming, exercising and spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his daughter, Cindy Grainger Arrants of Darlington; his sisters, Peggy Jordan (Basil), and Alice Gainey (Gene); his grandchildren, Mary C. Pritchard, Lauren Grainger, David Grainger, III, Chad Grainger, Michael Thomason, and Candace Barefoot Allen; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents listed above; his son, David Grainger, Jr.; his son-in-law, Bobby Arrants; his sisters, Ovelene Cox, Ethel Smith, and Jeane Muller; and his brothers, Gilbert Grainger and Kenny Grainger. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.