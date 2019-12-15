DILLON -- John Walter Bailey (JW), age 77, died December 12, 2019. He was born in Dillon County, South Carolina, September 22, 1942; he was the son of the late Furnie L. Bailey and Bertha Snipes Bailey. JW was the owner and operator of JW Bailey's Grocery for 47 years; He was an active member of The City of Dillon Fire Department and Dillon Rescue Squad proudly serving his community for over 52 years. He was also an active member of the Dillon County Accommodations Tax Board. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean Bailey, of the home; sons Wayne Bailey of the home, and Keith Bailey of Dillon; daughter Shannon Bailey Berry (Ryan) of Dillon. Grandchildren, Lauren Bailey (Justin Small), Weston Bailey (Summer Goewey), Nicholas Berry and Cain Berry all of Dillon. He is also survived by a sister, Margie Pittman (Billy) and brother in law Billy Wayne Caines of Dillon.A firefighters funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Dillon First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in JW's memory to the City of Dillon Fire Department, 209 S. 8th Ave. Dillon, SC 29536, or the Dillon Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1025, Dillon, SC 29536.
