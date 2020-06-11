FLORENCE - John Alexander McInnes, Jr., 91, husband of Elizabeth "Libby" Phillips McInnes, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Grove Hill Cemetery in Darlington, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Mr. McInnes was born on October 4, 1928 in Darlington, South Carolina, son of the late John Alexander and Pearl Pearce McInnes. He was a graduate of St. John's High School in Darlington, class of 1945. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1946 post-graduation and was a member of the 82nd Airborne division stationed at Ft Bragg, Ft. McDill, and Lowery Field, rising to the rank of Captain. His enthusiasm for flying continued throughout his life. After his military service, Mr. McInnes entered the University of South Carolina and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He graduated with a BA degree in Education in 1952 from USC and remained a lifelong Gamecock fan, maintaining season tickets to Carolina football for over 60 years. In 1952, he married his wife of 51 years, Oris Atkinson McInnes. He started his career in real estate and insurance with Cormell, Street, & Patterson in 1952 and was with that organization for 20 years. In 1972, he started his own real estate business, McInnes Realty, which he operated for over 30 years. He had a distinguished career in the real estate community in Florence and the surrounding counties and was a member and Director of the Florence Board of Realtors for multiple years. He was honored as the organization's Realtor of the Year in 1979 and was bestowed the status of Realtor Emeritus in 2012 in recognition of forty cumulative years of membership in the National Association of Realtors and in recognition of his valuable and lasting contribution to the real estate profession in the community. Mr. McInnes has been an active member of St. John's Church since 1952. He was also a member of the Lions Club of Florence for multiple years and a past member of the Airport Commission of the Florence Regional Airport where he was instrumental in the expansion of the Florence Airport in the 1970s. Mr. McInnes was also an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at his second home in Pawley's Island, South Carolina with his family and friends.Mr. McInnes is survived by his loving wife "Libby"; children Laura "Sissy" McInnes Chambliss (Jimmy) of Atlanta, GA, and John A. McInnes III (Sandy) of Florence; grandchildren Oris Chambliss of Atlanta, GA, John McInnes of Florence, and Hannah McInnes of Florence; stepchildren Cindy Gibson (Matt) of Midland, NC, Alison Nichols (Russ) of Annapolis, MD, and Greg Phillips and Lisa Carrier, both of Florence. Memorials may be made to St. John's Church, 252 South Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506.
