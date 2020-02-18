FLORENCE -- Anthony Joseph "Joe" Windham, age 60, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm. Thursday, February 20th at Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church with burial following at Florence National Cemetery at 2:00 pm. A Trisagion service will be held Wednesday at 7:00 pm at Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following.Born October 12, 1959, Joe was the son of the late Benjamin F. Windham and Louise Flowers Windham. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Joe was known to be a computer whiz, enjoyed eating cold tomato soup, and loved his church. He was a member of Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church in Florence. Surviving are his sister, Judy Windham Watford of Lamar; nieces and nephews, Jay and Robin Watford, Julie and Kyle Stanley, Charley and Michael Johnson, Daniel and Casey Windham, Emilee Windham; and special friend, Patrice Dill.In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Clyde Windham and Gerald "Tony" Windham.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
