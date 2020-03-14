NESMITH -- Joann Camlin Rollins, 86, married to the late Alvin Lloyd Rollins for over 57 years, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 in a Kingstree nursing center.Mrs. Joann was born in Andrews, SC, a daughter of the late George Herman and Mary Hudnall Camlin. She was retired from Farmers Telephone Cooperative and was a member of the Nesmith Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, and playing the piano.She is survived by her children, Beth Rollins Cribb, Jeffery Lloyd (Marlene) Rollins, and Raymond Alvin (Rebecca) Rollins; sisters, Ina Claire Livingston and Sylvia Cothran; grandchildren, Witte (Amie) Cribb, Dustin (Kayla) Cribb, Amanda Rollins, Jared (Courtney) Rollins, Jenna (Casey) Jacobs, Andrew (Katelynn) Rollins, Daniel Rollins, and Rachel Rollins; Eleven great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by a sister, Emily Faye Camlin and son-in-law, Fredrick Dewitt Cribb, Sr.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Nesmith Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC.The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Nesmith Baptist Church Cemetery, 2836 Nesmith Road, Nesmith, SC 229580.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joann Rollins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

