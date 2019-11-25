HARTSVILLE -- Funeral services for Jimmy Van (Jim) Rudisell, US Army Retired, age 82 will be held Wednesday at 2:00 at the Kelleytown Baptist Church. Rev. Gary Anderson and Rev. Rod Elliott will officiate. Burial will be in the Kelleytown Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors, directed by Norton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7 pm at the Funeral Home.Jim was born in Hartsville a son of the late James Thomas Rudisell and Jeanette Langley Rudisell. He retired from the U.S. Army/Navy in 1988 as Chief Warrant Officer W-4. He served in Connecticut, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Hawaii, Turkey, Scotland and Vietnam. He received an Associate Degree TEC from the Army at the University of Omaha. He was a SS Teacher-Ships Capitain (Army) Submarines (Navy) Military Officer, Instructor and Chief of Navigation Branch, Chief of Marine Liscense, Math Instructor, Planitarium Instructor, Captain of All Class Ships. He served as a Deputy Sheriff, Plant Manager for Gill Western Corp and Chief of Security at CP&L. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Kelleytown Baptist Church and a member of the Choir.He is survived by one daughter, Angelia (Mark) Turner, Oak Ridge, N.C.; two sons, James T. Rudisell, Charleston and Brian (Jennifer) Rudisell, Columbia, S.C. Eight Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren; Three Sisters In Law, Beth Morrell, Hartsville, Monnie (Richard) Privette, Charleston and Jonnie Estermeyer, Hartsville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Thomas Rudisell; His daughter, Vanessa Wilson; one brother, Langley Rudisell and one sister, Joyce Fox.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stone Mark Lane, Columbia, S.C. 29210 or to Kelleytown Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2609 Kelleytown Road, Hartsville, S.C. 29550.Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rudisell family.
