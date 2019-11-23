SCRANTON -- Jimmy Nelson Floyd age 83, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lake City - Scranton Nursing Home after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Thomas Cemetery, Olanta. Floyd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Born in Florence County he was a son of the late Elro Floyd and Elise M. Daniels Floyd. He was self-employed and was a farmer.He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Elro "Sonny" Floyd Jr., and Gene Eric Floyd.He is survived by three sisters, Rose Price (Carroll) of Sumter, Mitzi Spring (George) of Lake City, and Jeanette Carraway (James) of Coward. Memorials may be made to Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3709 St. James Rd, Lake City, SC 29560.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com

