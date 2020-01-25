DILLON -- Jimmy Levon Brown, Jr., 32, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 from injuries sustained in automobile accident.Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and at other times at the funeral home.Born in Florence County, April 3, 1987, he was the son of Jimmy Levon Brown, Sr. and Judy J. Dew Brown.Survivors include his mother, Judy J. Dew Brown of Dillon; father, Jimmy Levon Brown of Aynor.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

